The Cleveland Browns have learned who they’ll be playing for their home games in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.
The league officially announced in January all 17 regular season opponents for the Browns. Keep scrolling to see the list!
The Browns upcoming home opponents are as follows:
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Jets
- Tennessee Titans
- San Francisco 49ers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Chicago Bears
If you’re anything like me (a lifelong, die-hard Browns fan!), then when you look at that list you can probably go ahead and write down at least five wins!
Again, I said in my opinion! But, what do you think? Is this a favorable home schedule for the Cleveland Browns?
The 2023 season will start on September 7, 2023. We have no word yet on the dates of any of these planned games, but as soon as they release the schedule we’ll be sure to share it with everyone!
The Latest:
- Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
- Get Your Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
- C-Murder On A Hunger Strike Protesting Prison Conditions
- Chris Rock May Address Will Smith Slap in Live Netflix Special
- Gun Found on Student at Collinwood High School in Cleveland
- Browns Home Games For Upcoming Season Revealed
- Meet Kym Sellers Family First Storm Shyanne Sellers [VIDEO]
- Maryland Mayor Arrested On 56 Counts Of Child Pornography
- The Bijou Star Files: CeCe Winans Turned Down Whitney Houston
- ‘What’s Your Point’ With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams: Will The Supreme Court Shoot Down Student Loan Debt Relief?
- Video Shows Memphis Cops Beating Black Inmate To Death, Family Demands Justice
-
Here's Where to Find the Best Corned Beef in Cleveland!
-
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Clowns His New Boo On The Gram
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!
-
NBA Bans Donald Sterling For Life after Racist Comments
-
WZAK has a special invitation for you…
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards