HomeEntertainment News

Grizzlies Suspend Ja Morant For Flashing A Gun For The Gram

CLOSE
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

Source: Justin Ford / Getty

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been catching heat after being accused of punching a 17-year-old repeatedly in the head during a pick-up basketball game at his Memphis home in July 2022 then allegedly threatened a head of security at a Memphis mall after his mother got into a dispute with an employee at a Finish Line store.

Now it seems the saga continues as the Grizzlies released a statement saying that they are suspending Ja Morant for AT LEAST two games after the Grizzlies star went viral in a video allegedly showing off a gun on his IG Live.

Ja Morant’s response to all of this:

Take a look at the video below, then gives us your thoughts.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

 

More from 93.1 WZAK
Close