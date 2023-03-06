Grizzlies Suspend Ja Morant For Flashing A Gun For The Gram

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been catching heat after being accused of punching a 17-year-old repeatedly in the head during a pick-up basketball game at his Memphis home in July 2022 then allegedly threatened a head of security at a Memphis mall after his mother got into a dispute with an employee at a Finish Line store.

Now it seems the saga continues as the Grizzlies released a statement saying that they are suspending Ja Morant for AT LEAST two games after the Grizzlies star went viral in a video allegedly showing off a gun on his IG Live.

Ja Morant’s response to all of this:

Take a look at the video below, then gives us your thoughts.