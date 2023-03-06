Chaka Khan Is Apologizing For Getting Caught Up In Shade

CLOSE

After some thought Chaka Khan is doing the remix to ‘Tell Me Something Good’.

Queen of Funk Chaka Khan didn’t sound too happy about being ranked 29th Of All-Time by Rolling Stone. During a recent interview when the subject of “200 Greatest Singers Of All Time” came up, Chaka Khan went off and said that some folks needed to get hearing aids. She showed no love to Mariah Carey, Adele or Mary J. Blige ( who Chaka Khan said was flat when she did the remake of the Chaka Khan classic ‘Sweet Thing’.)

It’s been a week, and the debate that should have been about the list itself, much like we did for the Hip Hop list. But the debate on social media has been whether Chaka Khan was wrong or nah for trashing the folks on the list above her, opposed to just trashing the lister.

Chaka Khan has not been feeling the debate, and after taking sometime to think about it, she is admitting to getting caught up and has apologized to the artist that she shaded via Instagram.

“Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait,” “As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes,’ ‘categories’ or on ‘lists.’ Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful.” “It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize,

Take a look at Chaka Khan’s complete apology below.