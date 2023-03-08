The Bijou Star Files: BET Debra Lee, Bob Johnson Entanglement

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 8, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Debra Lee Says Her Job & Career Was Threatened After Attempting To End Affair w/BET Founder Bob Johnson: ‘I Would’ve Lost Everything’

Former BET CEO Debra Lee is opening up about a hard time in her life. Read More

$2.04B POWERBALL WINNER CHECK OUT MY NEW $25.5 MILLION HOME!!!

The recent winner of the $2.04 billion Powerball prize is movin’ on up … because he’s picked up a HUGE mansion in Hollywood for $25.5 million — but the price tag is just a drop in the bucket for the newly-minted billionaire. Read More

DWYANE WADE’S DAUGHTER ZAYA MAKES RUNWAY DEBUT IN PARIS… Dad Sheds A Tear!!!

Dwyane Wade‘s daughter, Zaya, made her runway debut in Paris on Tuesday — crushing it in a green wool ensemble — and Dad couldn’t have been prouder, cheesin’ on the sidelines … and even shedding a tear!!! Read More

Florida Stripper Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Huge Wad Of Cash At Co-Worker’s Head

An angry Florida stripper was arrested last month after allegedly throwing a “large amount of rolled-up money” at a co-worker’s head, according to a criminal complaint Read More

La La Anthony Celebrates Son, Kiyan, Turning Sixteen: ‘I’m Honored To Be Your Mom’

La La Anthony is letting the world know that her baby boy is a whole 16-year-old now, and she shared some heartwarming throwbacks in honor of Kiyan’s birthday! Read More

Michelle Obama On The Challenges Of Being The White House’s First Black Family: ‘No Margin For Error’

Sitting front row at Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration and later leaving the White House was an emotional day for Michelle Obama. The former first lady said she “cried for 30 minutes straight”during her and President Obama’s last presidential plane ride. Read More

Chris Rock Slammed By Michael Jackson’s Nephew For Comparing Late Singer To R. Kelly: ‘What Did My Family Ever Do To You?’

Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson, is speaking out against Chris Rock on the heels of his recent Netflix special, and he’s specifically accusing the comedian of launching “decades of harassment” against the family. Read More

Porsha Williams ‘Felt Attacked’ During Sit-Down With Tamron Hall, Twitter Says The Journalist Was ‘Doing Her Job’

On the heels of Angela Yee‘s recent sit-down with Tamron Hall, Porsha Williams is speaking out about how she personally “did not feel supported” when she appeared on the journalist’s talk show back in late 2021. Read More

Rolling Ray Calls Out Kourtney Kardashian For Naming Vaginal Health Supplement ‘Purr’

Rolling Ray is accusing Kourtney Kardashian of taking from the Black community to sell her newest vitamin. Kourtney’s brand Lemme released a health supplement named Purr, which intends to target vaginal health. Read More

GloRilla Speaks Out After 2nd Person Dies Following Stampede At NY Concert

Memphis-bred rapper GloRilla has spoken out after a second person reportedly passed away following a crowd stampede at her concert in Rochester, New York on Sunday. Read More

Family Sues Airbnb And Rental Owner After Toddler Dies From Fentanyl Exposure

A Florida vacation quickly became a nightmare for a family from Guadeloupe when their toddler died from apparent fentanyl exposure. Read More

Former Ohio State Football Player Amir Riep Found Not Guilty Of Raping A White Woman Speaks About Proving His Innocence & Still Working Towards The NFL

In 2020, officers charged former Ohio State University standout football players Amir Riep and his teammate Jahsen Wint with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping after a 19-year-old woman told authorities the athletes raped her. Read More

50 Cent Says He Needs His Money by Monday After Court Finds Employee Embezzled Funds

50 Cent doesn’t play when it comes to getting his money on time. Read More

Metro Boomin Reportedly Sells Part of His Catalog for Close to $70 Million

Metro Boomin, born Leland Tyler Wayne, has sold a portion of music catalog to Shamrock Capital for nearly $70 million, Read More

Georgia Senate Passes Bill That Bans Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

The Georgia Senate has approved a law banning various forms of gender-affirming care for those under 18. Read More

DOJ Sues to Block JetBlue-Spirit Merger

On Tuesday, the Justice Department sued to block JetBlue Airway’s acquisition of Spirit Airlines. The Biden administration blocked the $3.8 billion takeover in their latest attempt to prevent industry consolidation. Read More

‘Married to Medicine’ Star Contessa Metcalfe Confirms Departure from the Show, Says Phaedra Parks Will Be a ‘Fun Addition’

‘Married to Medicine’ is getting a cast shakeup that’s sure to make things interesting. Read More

Blac Chyna Explains Why She Deleted Her OnlyFans

She was said to have been one of the platform’s big money makers, but you won’t find Blac Chyna on OnlyFans these days. Read More

Kerry Washington Feels ‘Special’ To Wear Whitney Houston’s Actual Dress From 1996 [Photos + Video]

Kerry Washington wore a piece of fashion history to Sunday’s American Black Film Festival Honors. Read More

NFL Star Calvin Ridley Reinstated After Being Suspended For Betting On League Games

Looks like NFL’er Calvin Ridley will be able to suit up soon. Read More

Kim Fields Explains How Not Wanting To Get Her Hair Done Weekly Led To Her ‘Living Single’ Character’s Signature Wig Style: ‘I Was Almost Wearing Them Like Hats’

Actress Kim Fields is breaking down some of her hairstyles throughout her TV career. Read More

Angela Bassett’s Husband, Courtney B. Vance, Says Actress Is ‘Overdue’ For An Oscar: ‘It’s Time, It’s Been 29 Years’

Actor Courtney B. Vance is ready to see his wife Angela Bassett take home an Oscar! Read More

Cher – Friends Claim Singer’s $360 Million Fortune Is Dwindling As She Splurges On Boyfriend A.E.

It looks like Cher’s friends are concerned that the singer is spending too much money on her new beau. Read More

International Women’s Day 2023: What’s happening around the world?

Colorful celebrations are happening around the globe — but there’s a long road ahead. Read More

