11 East Cleveland Police Officers Indicted on Corruption Charges

It’s been reported that 11 current and former police officers in East Cleveland have been indicted on charges ranging from public corruption to violating civil rights.

In a statement from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley yesterday: ““There has been a cancer growing in the East Cleveland Police Department. We are doing our best to remove every tentacle of that cancer, so this department can rebuild and grow to put itself in a position to hire officers who will enforce the law as well as follow the law. This is a sad day for all of law enforcement.”

The problems within the East Cleveland PD have long been whispered about, and lately those whispers are seemingly growing a lot louder.

From WKYC:

O’Malley estimated that there are now only 20 active officers in the East Cleveland Police Department.