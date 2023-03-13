Geauga County Pastor Charged With Sex Crimes Against Minor

A local pastor in Geauga County has been indicted with several charges tied to the abuse of a minor. Authorities believe more victims could be out there.
Dennis Laferty, of Geauga County, has been charged with sexual battery, gross sexual imposition, and sexual imposition against a minor. This story was initially reported by FOX 8.
Laferty is in charge of the Thompson United Methodist Church located on Madison Road in Thompson Township.
From FOX 8:
Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz and Geauga County Sheriff Scott A. Hildenbrand announced the indictment after a joint investigation.
The conduct occurred over a four-year period beginning in 2019. The prosecutor says the investigation is ongoing.
To finish the initial report from FOX 8, [click here].
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
