Get your tickets to the hottest live show in Cleveland!
Je’Caryous Johnson presents New Jack City Live! Sunday April 16th at Playhouse Square!
From Playhouse Square:
New Jack City LIVE, transports audiences to metropolis-Harlem, NY where they bear witness to the journey of the infamous Nino Brown, a drug lord who, when caught in the crossfires of the dangerous drug game, must decide what’s most important: friendship, money, or total domination. Balancing betrayal between friends, lovers, and ultimately generational hardships, this riveting rendition of the time-honored movie will have everyone leaving the theatre wondering “Am I my brother’s keeper?”
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TO NEW JACK CITY LIVE!
