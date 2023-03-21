Cleveland Makes List of Top 10 ‘Food’ Cities in the Country!

CLOSE

If you were born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio then you already know that, hey, we’ve got some pretty good food around here! While that may have been just popular opinion before, a brand new list curated by Travel + Leisure has just confirmed it as fact!

In a recent post titled ‘The Best Food Cities in the U.S.’, Cleveland ranked number seven, a modest ranking that a few local chefs may deem to be a bit on the low side. But in all seriousness, being recognized as one of the best places to find a good meal across the United States is a pretty big deal!

The post highlighted a few area restaurants we all know and love! Including the West Side Market, Pearl’s Kitchen, and Cleveland Cold Brew. It also pointed out how our area is very diverse, as we’re home to more than 100 different ethnicities, which undoubtedly plays a role in our vast array of delicious food to eat.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

From BBQ to seafood, deli sandwiches, Asian cuisines, black-owned restaurants… The Land truly is a unique and diverse place to have breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner!

Here’s the entire list of best food cities, in order, from the Travel + Leisure website:

New York City, New York New Orleans, Louisiana Chicago, Illinois San Francisco, California Houston, Texas Tucson, Arizona Cleveland, Ohio Asheville, North Carolina Louisville, Kentucky Greenville, South Carolina

To see the entire report from Travel + Leisure, [click here].

The Latest: