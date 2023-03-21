Rudolph Say’s Ron Jacked The Isley Name Now He Is Suing

CLOSE

The Isley Brothers are a family musical group originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, that began as a vocal trio, The Isley Brothers, consisting of brothers O’Kelly “Kelly” Isley Jr., Rudolph Isley and Ronald Isley in the 1950s. The brothers went on to become 4 time nominated, winning 1 Grammy Award as well as countless achievement awards. At some point Ron ‘Mr. Bigs’ Isley went solo but stayed committed to his family. Then a brother in-law, Chris Jasper, was brought in to form ‘Isley-Jasper-Isley’, still making the Isley brand a family affair.

Time is truly wastin’, There’s no guarantee, Smile’s in the makin’, You gotta fight the powers that be ♫

Rudolph Isley now is fighting the powers that be for the Isley name after he is claiming his brother Ron jacked it following the death of their brother O’Kelly.

According to a report by TMZ Rudolph Isley says he and Ronald Isley are supposed to split all profits from the band 50/50 … claiming they’ve each had 50% ownership in the band since their brother O’Kelly died way back in 1986. Rudolph has now allegedly filed a lawsuit suing Ronald over the rights to “The Isley Brothers” trademark … he says Ronald applied and got approval for the trademark in his own name and is taking all the profits.

Let’s pray that this legendary family can work this out.