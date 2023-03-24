Official Trailer For Netflix Special “My Name is Mo’Nique” Has Dropped

CLOSE

The black ball has been removed, now Actress/Comedian Mo’Nique is rolling. Oscar Award winning actress/comedian, Mo’Nique, has closed the door to a tumultuous period following the success of ‘Precious’ and now with the success of her new movie ‘The Reading’ as well as joining the cast of Starz ‘BMF’ plus she has turned the open sign to closed on her marriage.

Mo’Nique who once called for a boycott of Netflix is making her return to the streaming platform on April 4th with the Netflix special My Name Is Mo’Nique, and the official trailer has finally dropped.

The trailer kicks off with Mo’Nique saying:

“Tonight, when y’all walk away from me, y’all will understand who the f**k I am,” “Y’all gonna say ‘Oh, bi**h I get it now!’”

Mo’Nique in her stand up will tackle being raised by strong black women, dealing with white teachers, her intolerance for bullies and her grandmothers advice on oral sex.

Take a look at the official trailer for “My Name is Mo’Nique” streaming on Netflix April 4th below.