Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: “ GIVE ME 10 “ Workout

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with the “ GIVE ME 10 “ FULL BODY WORKOUT
-4 ROUNDS
-Calf Raises
-Squat
-Glute kickbacks
-Sit-ups
-Cross over touch downs
-Lateral raises
-Bent over flyes
-Tricep kickbacks
-Incline push-ups
-Incline push w/cross over
Check out the tutorial video below
