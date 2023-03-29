Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: “ GIVE ME 10 “ Workout

CLOSE

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us all together with the “ GIVE ME 10 “ FULL BODY WORKOUT

-4 ROUNDS

-Calf Raises

-Squat

-Glute kickbacks

-Sit-ups

-Cross over touch downs

-Lateral raises

-Bent over flyes

-Tricep kickbacks

-Incline push-ups

-Incline push w/cross over

Check out the tutorial video below