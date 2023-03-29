The Bijou Star Files: Niecy Nash’s School Shooting Reflection

CLOSE

Niecy Nash Reflects On Passing Of 17-Year-Old Brother Who Died On HS Campus In Wake Of Nashville Shooting

The 53-year-old took to TikTok Monday evening and revealed that her only brother lost his life during a shooting on his high school campus in 1993. Read More

CALIFORNIA SKYDIVER CRASH-LANDS INTO POWER LINES …Firefighters Rush To Rescue

A California skydiver’s jump on Monday nearly ended in tragedy — she crash-landed into power lines — but, thankfully, she was able to miraculously walk away from the scene unharmed. Read More

L.A. POLICE CHASE SUSPECT DIES After Jumping Out Of Stolen Cop Car

A dramatic and possibly deadly end to a wild police chase just unfolded outside Los Angeles, as a suspect driving a stolen police cruiser jumped from the vehicle as it was still moving. Read More

NBA’S ANDRE DRUMMOND SPEAKS OUT ON MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLE… Quitting Social Media

NBA player Andre Drummond is going off the grid to improve his mental health … saying he’s quitting social media and changing his phone number to free his mind. Read More

ANDAN SYED MURDER CONVICTION REINSTATED Ahead of New Hearing

Adnan’s attorney, Erica J. Suter, tells us, “It took over two decades for prosecutors to finally acknowledge what Adnan Syed and his loved ones have been saying since day one: he did not murder Hae Min Lee. Read More

MAGIC JOHNSON GROUP SUBMITS $6 BILLION BID… To Buy Commanders

Magic Johnson may soon be adding the title of NFL owner to his legacy … the NBA icon is part of a group that just submitted an offer to buy the Washington Commanders that meets Dan Snyder‘s asking price. Read More

Mary J. Blige Reflects On Embracing ‘Balance’ Between Strength & Femininity

R&B superstar Mary J. Blige is taking a moment to dish on how she finds and navigates the “balance” between strength and femininity, as well as what qualities are present within “female trailblazers.” Read More

Brittney Taylor Says Her Children’s Father Beat Her ‘For 3 Years Straight’ Amid Assault Charges

Brittney Taylor has responded to her recent assault and child endangerment charges. Earlier today, we learned the former Love & Hip Hop: New York star turned herself into the police last week on a warrant. Read More

Gabrielle Union Teaches 4-Year-Old Daughter About Self-Love: ‘It Starts At Home’

Gabrielle Union recently shared a video that highlights how she utilizes positive affirmations to promote self-love and confidence in her 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia! Read More

TLC’s T-Boz Shares Thoughts On Chilli’s Relationship With Matthew Lawrence: ‘I’ve Never Seen Her Like This’

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins is weighing in on her groupmate Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas’ relationship with actor Matthew Lawrence. Read More

Devon Still’s Daughter Leah Reacts To Video Of Her Journey After 8 Years Cancer-Free

Devon Still brought tears to daughter Leah Still’s eyes with a video montage of her journey to being cancer-free. Read More

At Least 40 People Killed In Migrant Center Fire Near U.S.-Mexico Border

A raging fire at a migrant center near the United States-Mexico border resulted in at least 40 deaths, and officials believe the asylum seekers started the blaze in protest of their pending deportation. Read More

Suge Knight Reportedly Planning to Have Life Story Turned Into a TV Series Like ‘BMF’

Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight reportedly wants his life story turned into a TV Series like BMF. Read More

Megan Thee Stalion And Mariah Carey Will Headline Los Angeles’ 2023 Pride In The Park Celebration

Get ready lambs and hotties, two major stars are set to headline the 2023 L.A. Pride in the Park. Read More

Blac Chyna Publicly Supports Kim Kardashian by Wearing Shirt with Her Face on It: ‘Respect’

Angela White is showing newfound support for Kim Kardashian. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Podcast Reportedly Canceled Before Launch Amid Health Concerns

Wendy Williams’ podcast may not be happening after all. Read More

‘Provider’ Nick Cannon Clarifies He Doesn’t Give His Kids’ or Their Moms a ‘Monthly Allowance’

Nick Cannon is offering up some clarification on exactly how he provides for his 12 kids and their mothers. Read More

GloRilla Scores Major Deal w/ Tommy Hilfiger: ‘I Feel Highly Favored Because It Could Have Been Anyone Else But Me’

Rising hip-hop artist GloRilla has officially landed a collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger’s Tommy Jeans! Read More

