The Bijou Star Files: Bus Driver Goes Off, But Is She Wrong

Amherst bus driver shares her side of story following viral video

'I'm sorry for the way this went down, I truly am. I do apologize for my actions, but I wont take it back.'

Things Get Heated On-Air Between LaTocha Scott, Rocky Bivens, And Da Brat On ‘ Rickey Smiley Morning Show’ [Video]

Xscape's LaTocha Scott and her husband, Rocky Bivens, popped up on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show for an impromptu interview that turned quite heated.

Xscape Member LaTocha Scott In Tears While Apologizing To Fellow Group Members For Ongoing Drama: I Didn’t Understand

Looks like LaTocha Scott is ready for redemption!

MEGHAN MARKLE’S ORG PAID MICHELLE O’S EX-PR GURU $110K …Gearing Up for Politics???

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nonprofit paid a pretty penny to the woman who used to run point on all things PR for Michelle Obama … and some smell politics in the air.

SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN OPENS UP ABOUT DEPRESSION, HOSPITALIZATION …Hearing Now Impaired Too

Sen. John Fetterman is opening up for the first time about his hospitalization for clinical depression — and one of the major takeaways is … he now has a hearing deficiency.

ELON MUSK’S TWITTER STRIPS NYT OF VERIFIED CHECKMARK Out of Spite/Retaliation???

Elon Musk has ordered his company, Twitter, to strip the New York Times of their verified checkmark effective immediately — and it appears he targeted them out of pure spite.

TWITTER Celebs Gripe on Final Day …OF FREE VERIFIED BLUE CHECKMARKS

Elon Musk and co. are making a major change to Twitter starting this month — and it's going affect just about every verified celeb out there … many of whom aren't happy about it.

RIHANNA STRUGGLES JUGGLING WORKOUT, BABY BOY… Adorable Home Video

Rihanna's learning motherhood is all about multitasking — something her son reminded her of as she tried squeezing in a workout, with him riding the human equivalent of shotgun.

MARLON WAYANS Continued Standup Show …AFTER LEARNING OF FATHER’S DEATH

Marlon actually learned of his father's death last night during a gig out in Burbank, CA — where he was scheduled for two different standup comedy shows at a club called Flappers.

LEBRON JAMES TWITTER’S NOT GETTING MY MONEY!!!… Blue Check Be Damned

LeBron James — a billionaire — says Elon Musk can't get him to shell out $8 a month to keep his Twitter verification … admitting he's simply too cheap to cough up the dough.

Too Rich For You! Here’s Why Robert Ross—Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe’s Boyfriend—Had Twitter In A Frenzy

While everyone and their momma is already familiar with Bill Gates, his 20-year-old daughter—Phoebe Gates—recently became the center of attention on social media.

One Of The Exonerated Central Park Five Has Just One Word For Donald Trump After Indictment

Yusef Salaam, one of the exonerated Central Park Five, kept it short and sweet when reacting to former President Donald Trump's indictment on Thursday, offering one poignant word to the situation.

Kandi Burruss Shares How She Protects Daughter Riley Amid Fame & Social Media Criticism

Kandi Burruss gets candid about the drama surrounding Xscape and her groupmates. As well as her thoughts about the Real Housewives reality television franchise, motherhood, and more with host Thembi.

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns Houston Astros Fans While Delivering First Pitch On Opening Day

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the start of baseball season by throwing the first pitch during Thursday's opening day match-up between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox, and she did so with style, grace, and BAWDY!

Man Charged After Digging Up His Mother’s Mummified Body & Living With It On His Couch For 13 Years

A 76-year-old man in Poland has been charged with desecration of a corpse.

Flo Rida Speaks Out After 6-Year-Old Son Is Hospitalized From Five-Story Apartment Window Fall

Flo Rida speaks out after his six-year-old son was hospitalized in the ICU. The rapper's son, Zohar Dillard, was seriously injured after falling five stories from a Jersey City apartment building,

California Police Union Director, 64, Arrested On Charges Of Trafficking Fentanyl

The executive director of the San Jose Officers' Association was arrested on charges of attempting to illegally traffic fentanyl, leaving the law enforcement community stunned, per a federal criminal complaint.

‘Shocked’ Donald Trump Speaks Out After 34-Count Indictment Filed Against Him In Stormy Daniels Case

After being officially indicted by a grand jury, former president Donald Trump has responded to charges he was allegedly involved in a hush-money scheme during his 2016 presidential campaign after being hit with a 34-count indictment in the Stormy Daniels case.

FBI: 2017 Las Vegas Shooter Who Killed 60 Was Angry At Casinos

After years of mystery surrounding the motive behind the 2017 Las Vegas massacre, newly-released FBI documents suggest that the shooter—a gambler named Stephen Paddock—was angry over how casinos were treating him.

Usher Plays April Fools Joke on ‘Dreamville Fest’ Crowd and Says Beyoncé is Coming to Perform

During his set at Dreamville Fest on Saturday (April 1), Usher played a cruel April Fools' Day prank on the crowd and promised a performance by Beyoncé.

Wiz Khalifa Shares Poem After Fans Clowned His Feet: ‘Stop Making Jokes About My Feet’

In a post shared on Twitter, Wiz Khalifa responded to fans who clowned his feet with a poem after he shared a photo of himself recording in the studio.

Taraji P. Henson Is Joining ‘Abbott Elementary’ in Guest Star Role

Taraji P. Henson is making her way to Abbott Elementary.

Young Guru Shares Concern Over AI-Generated Jay-Z Verse

After expressing concern over a clip of an AI-generated Kendrick Lamar voice filter, Young Guru has once again highlighted the worrying power of AI with a fake Jay-Z verse.

Latto Says Comments About Her Looking Old Got to Her: ‘I Never Thought I Looked Old Until I Read It’

In an interview with Chlöe Bailey, rapper Latto said comments from trolls about her looking "old" have impacted her.

Judge Mathis Responds To 50 Cent Shading Vivica A. Fox For Directing “The First Lady Of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story” Film [Video]

Judge Greg Mathis responds to 50 Cent backlash against his former girlfriend, Vivica A. Fox, regarding her forthcoming movie, "The First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story."

Read More “

Florida Grandmother Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter After Leaving 7month Old Grandaughter In Hot Car, Grandson Died Under Her Care Months Before

Tracey Nix, a 65-year-old grandmother from Florida, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter after leaving her 7-month-old granddaughter, Uriel Schock, in a hot car with the windows rolled up.

Catholic Exorcist Warns People About “Holy Spirit Board” That Allows The Devil To Disguise Himself As God

A Catholic exorcist is sounding the alarm, warning against a seemingly innocent game that may have evil intent.

Teyana Taylor Confirms That She Will Star As Dionne Warwick In An Upcoming Biopic: “We’re Already Working On It. We’re In The Building Process Right Now”

Teyana Taylor has revealed that she will be portraying Dionne Warwick in a new biopic.

Offset Claims Quality Control Music Is Interfering With Unreleased Solo Projects

Offset is reportedly unhappy with Quality Control Music over what he claims to be unjustifiable obstruction of his unreleased music.

Uncle Luke’s Son Luther Campbell Jr. Arrested & Charged With Aggravated Assault After Allegedly Approaching Two Women With A Knife

The son of Miami native Uncle Luke recently had a run in with the law.

New distracted driving law takes effect in Ohio this week: Gov. Mike DeWine to discuss changes for drivers

Violators will be given warnings during a six-month grace period 'as part of the effort to educate and help motorists adapt to the new law.'

Cleveland police issue warning: Beware of criminals impersonating police officers

Criminals will use red and blue strobe lights to 'pull over' unsuspecting drivers only to rob them at gun point.

