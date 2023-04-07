Legendary ‘Freaknik’ Coming To Hulu Documentary Screen

CLOSE

Back in 1983 a legend was born, a small picnic in a public park near the Atlanta University Center sponsored by the D.C. Metro Club for students who could not afford to return home for spring break. By the 90’s that small picnic had turned into an annual event that was held during the third weekend in April that grew into a phenomenon that had, dance contests, concerts, parties, a basketball tournament, rap sessions, a film festival and a job fair, giving it the moniker as Atlanta’s most infamous street party, with students from all over the country making it the number one spring break go to. Then in 1999, actions by the police and elected officials caused the celebration of what had become known as ‘Freaknik’ to cease. ‘Freaknik’ that got it’s name from mixing Freak and Picnic together, was attempted to be duplicated in 2019 as a music festival, however was never quite the same.

40 years later, Hulu is now bringing the legend of ‘Freaknik’ to the documentary stream.

“Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” “recounts the rise and fall of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that exploded into an influential street party and spotlighted ATL as a major cultural stage,” per Hulu’s description. “Can the magic of Freaknik be brought back 40 years later?

Uncle Luke and Jermaine Dupri are being reported as the executive producers of “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told”

See below.