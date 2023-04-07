The Bijou Star Files: Obama Say’s Tennessee House Is Weak

CLOSE

Barack Obama Calls The Expulsion of Black Tennessee Democrats “A Sign of Weakness”

On Thursday (April 6), Black Democrats Justin Jones and Justin Pearson made headlines after being expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives following a protest that was sparked over gun control. Former President Barack Obama say's that was weak.

KIM K & NORTH TIKTOK ACCOUNT DISAPPEARS …North’s Just Not Feelin’ It

After about an hour, the account is back up … but our sources say North is still taking a break for the time being.

MICHAEL JORDAN $15 MIL MANSION BURGLARIZED… 18-Year-Old Arrested

Michael Jordan's $15 million mansion was broken into this week … and now, an 18-year-old faces several charges, including criminal damage to the property.

COOLIO DIED FROM FENTANYL… Fam Will Honor His Legacy

Coolio's cause of death has been revealed, and it's one that continues to plague not only the entertainment industry, but the country as a whole … fentanyl.

XXXTENTACION KILLERS GET LIFE BEHIND BARS

The 3 men convicted of murdering XXXTentacion just learned their fate … with the judge sentencing them to life in prison.

KANYE WEST Donda Academy Sued …YOU ONLY FEED KIDS SUSHI!!!

Kanye West's private Christian school only feeds students one thing for lunch, sushi, and they apparently have to eat it on the floor without tables or chairs … this according to a new lawsuit.

LSU ‘CERTAINLY’ ACCEPTING WHITE HOUSE INVITE… Despite Biden, Reese Tiff

LSU will not let a small squabble between its star player and Jill Biden get in the way of a championship party at the White House … the school just revealed it'd "certainly" accept an invitation despite the tiff.

POLICE FATAL SHOOTING CAUGHT ON BODY CAM VIDEO …Teen Cries Out Before Death

Police fatally shot a teenager in a stolen car in Washington D.C. … and the horrific incident was all caught on video.

Family Of Slain Mother & Florida Toddler Found Dead Inside Alligator’s Mouth Speaks Out

A family member of the late mother, Pashun Jeffrey, and her slain Florida toddler Taylen Mosley, whose body was found intact inside an alligator's mouth, has revealed how she found a trail of blood outside the family's home.

Isiah Thomas Fires Back at Charles Oakley for Calling Him Out Over Michael Jordan Comments

Isiah Thomas has responded to Charles Oakley after he called him out over comments made about the Michael Jordan docu-series The Last Dance.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Has Been Accepting Luxury Vacations From GOP Donor for Years

Inherently corrupt institutions may very well be inhabited by corruption.

Candace Owens Says Interior Designer Told Her Husband He’d ‘Rather Get Beat In The Ass’ Than Work With Them

Candace Owens says a prominent interior designer told her husband he would prefer to "get beat in the ass with a wooden plank" rather than contribute his services to their home.

