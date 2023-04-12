Billy McFarland Is Out Of Jail And Announcing ‘Fyre Festival II’

CLOSE

Everyone is familiar with the documentaries on Hulu and Netflix about Fyre Festival, The Greatest Party That Never Happened, films about Billy McFarland hooking up with rapper Ja Rule to create the greatest music festival of all time located on an island. On paper and according to videos that circulated on social media the optics of a tropical music festival was every music lovers dream (see video below) however the Fyre Festival, pardon the pun, went up in flames, or more accurately down in rains in 2017 and landed Billy McFarland in jail.

Billy McFarland was released from prison in 2022 after doing four years of a six-year sentence as a result of pleading guilty to charges involving defrauding investors and scamming ticket buyers. He was fined $26 million, as well, and has vowed to find a way to pay the investors he owes.

But that was then and this is now, Billy McFarland is out of jail and has announced that ‘Fyre Festival II’ is happening via social media.

Here’s the question, doesn’t there have to be a Fyre Festival I in order for there to be a II?? Will there actually be musicians at this music festival? Will you be staying in a hut or FEMA tents? Better yet are you interested in attending?