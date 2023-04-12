The Bijou Star Files: White Coach Posts An ATL Racist Rant

CLOSE

White Football Coach Records and Shares His Own Racist Rant About Hanging Black People in Atlanta [Video]

In today's episode of audacity is at an all-time high, a Georgia football coach and trainer filmed his own racist rant seen in now-viral video clips.

MICHAEL JORDAN ‘LAST DANCE’ 13S SELL FOR $2.2 MIL!… Breaks Record

The Air Jordan 13s worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $2,238,000 … the highest price ever paid at auction for a pair of sneakers!!

WILL SMITH ALL SMILES ON ‘BAD BOYS’ SET …More Work After Slap Buzz

Will Smith couldn't look happier to be back in the swing of things … smiling during his latest gig since the infamous slap at the Oscars.

NICK CANNON WOULD I HAVE MY 13TH BABY WITH TAYLOR SWIFT?… ‘I’m All In!!’

Nick Cannon says he's open to the idea of having a 13th child … but you would probably never guess with whom … except yeah, we told you in the headline.

LOUISVILLE MASS MURDERER SUFFERED LOTS OF CONCUSSIONS …Federal Source Says May Have Been Mentally Ill

The Louisville shooter suffered multiple concussions in his youth as a star athlete — and he continued his athletic career … doing so by wearing a helmet in games.

‘LOVE & HIP HOP’S ROCCSTAR STOPS BURGLAR ON THE ROOF …Held Man At Gunpoint!!!

Intruders beware at Leon "Roccstar" Youngblood Jr.'s home — when the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star found some guy creeping on his roof, he handled it on his own … according to law enforcement.

ANTONIO BROWN Sued By Celeb Jeweler …YOU OWE ME $1.1 MILLION!!!

A celeb jeweler who's become famous for providing diamond pieces to high-profile athletes like Floyd Mayweather is suing Antonio Brown … claiming the ex-NFL star owes him over $1 million.

Uber Responds After Video Shows Driver Attempting To Sexually Assault An Unconscious Female Rider

Uber says it is cooperating with police after a viral video seemingly shows a driver attempting to sexually assault a female rider.

Alaska Father Gets New Heart Months After Missing Transplant Due To Historic Winter Storm

An Alaskan father of seven who spent months waiting for a life-saving transplant after missing his surgery has finally received a new heart.

NYC Grandma Found Fit To Stand Trial In Stabbing Of 7-Year-Old Granddaughter

A Bronx grandmother charged with stabbing her 7-year-old granddaughter in February has now been deemed fit to stand trial.

Too Cute! Halle Bailey Drops By White House To Read ‘The Little Mermaid’ Book To Kids

Halle Bailey recently stopped by the White House during its Easter festivities. The reason behind Bailey's visit is sure to put a smile on many fans' faces!

Atlanta Teen, Family Friend Die While Saving Kids From Drowning On Spring Break

An Atlanta teen and a family friend died during spring break while trying to save a group of kids who appeared to be drowning off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

Jennifer Lopez Turns Into an Assassin in Netflix’s ‘The Mother’ Trailer

Rom-com devotee Jennifer Lopez turns deadly assassin in her next film.

Doja Cat Addresses Losing Verification on Twitter, Says Blue Checks Are for ‘Desperate’ People

Doja Cat is no longer verified on Twitter.

Man Sentenced to 2 Years Behind Bars for Aiming Laser at Delta Plane

A 43-year-old Minnesota man has been sentenced to two years behind bars for aiming a laser at a Delta Air Lines plane.

Bow Wow Addresses Ex Joie Chavis Hanging Out With Diddy: ‘Some Things Are Off Limits’

Bow Wow has shared his thoughts on Diddy's alleged romance with his ex Joie Chavis, expressing his disappointment at seeing the pair together.

Florida Inches Closer to Year-Round School Program

Certain Florida schools may have year-round programs if a new bill is approved.

Halle Berry Responds to Social Media User Who Said She Was “Still Posting Nudes for Attention in Menopause“

Halle Berry is clapping back at trolls who had something negative to say about her posting nude photos online.

Marsai Martin Opens Up About Her Ovarian Cyst Surgery: “I Wanted to Share My Experience So That Other Women Wouldn’t Suffer in Silence”

Marsai Martin is opening up about her ovarian cyst surgery.

Ex-Pussycat Dolls Member Claims She Was Forced to Have Abortion While in Group

Former member of the Pussycat Dolls Kaya Jones claimed she was forced to terminate a pregnancy in order to remain a part of the girl group.

Wendy Williams Reunites w/ Estranged Brother & Father In Miami Amid Reports She’s Filming Reality Show: ‘Family’s Everything, Believe That’

Wendy Williams has reunited with her family and it feels so good!

Kim Kardashian – Software Developer Launches Website Dedicated To Exposing Reality Star Who He Claims Stole His Concept For ‘Kimoji’ & ‘Ruined’ His Life

One entrepreneur is putting up a fight for his (alleged) rights!

Nick Cannon Defends Jennifer Lopez Against Critics Who Slammed Singer For Launching Alcohol Brand Despite Previously Advocating For Sobriety: ‘It’s All About The Experience’

Nick Cannon is all for Jennifer Lopez's cocktail launch!

R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Seemingly Responds To Allegations That Her Mother Groomed Her To Date The Singer When She Was A Minor: ‘Spare Us Both The Fake Love’

Azriel Clary has seemingly responded to the serious allegations that her mother "pimped her out" to R. Kelly when she was a minor.

Chloe Bailey — Twitter Users React To Singer’s Low Album Sales & Debuting At #119 On Billboard 200 Chart: ‘It Seemed Rush, I Didn’t Like It’

It looks like the internet has a lot to say about Chloe Bailley's recent album sales.

University of Louisville Male Student Under Investigation For Air Frying Live Baby Chicks

An engineering student from the University of Louisville is under investigation after he uploaded a video of himself allegedly air-frying live baby chicks.

‘I’m nobody, I’m just a little old granny bus driver’ | GoFundMe for former Amherst bus driver that went viral raises more than $108,000

Jackie Miller resigned from her job as a school bus driver while gaining national support after a viral video showed her shouting at students.

