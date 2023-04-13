CLOSE

A 61-year-old woman in Cleveland was pronounced dead after taking a gunshot to the chest on Wednesday. Reports say that the initial argument centered around a possible eviction.

The shooting took place at the Shaker Hall apartment complex on Shaker BLVD.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

After an initial investigation by Cleveland police, they discovered that the original argument occurred at the property manager’s office.

From FOX 8:

A preliminary investigation found a verbal and physical altercation over a 66-year-old suspect’s possible eviction happened at the property manager’s office. The 61-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man attempted to intervene.

The suspect’s 24-year-old granddaughter began punching the woman. The woman then swung a knife, cutting the 66-year-old suspect and her daughter, a 47-year-old woman.

To see the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].

The shooting is still under investigation. This is a developing story, check back for updates.

61-Year-Old Cleveland Woman Shot Dead Over Eviction Argument was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com