A 17-year-old teenager in Cleveland will likely be charged as an adult after police say he’s responsible for shooting a fellow officer.
Cleveland police officer Mark Bahrijczuk was shot in the arm and leg while investigating a string of car thefts, and Cleveland cops say that the teenager was the one responsible for pulling the trigger. After alluding authorities for about a month the suspected shooter was finally captured.
Now that teenager may be charged as an adult, which would obviously carry a much stiffer penalty if conficted.
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
From FOX 8:
Prosecutors have filed a motion telling the court this case meets “the criteria for Mandatory Bindover” to adult court. In other words, it should happen automatically due to the teen’s age and the seriousness of the crime.
A team of Cleveland officers and the U.S. Marshals arrested the teen after a long manhunt, Friday, near the crime scene.
To finish the report from FOX 8, [click here].
The Latest:
- Pre-Register: OHFA Housing Seminar 2023
- Get Your Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Ohio Teen Shot and Killed By Police After Pointing Gun at Officers
- Cleveland Teen Likely Charged As Adult After Shooting Cop
- Chloë Bailey ‘Makes it Look Easy’ In Her Latest IG Post
- Gabrielle Union Links Up With Janet Jackson At Her ‘Together Again’ Tour
- Saweetie Debuts Her New Rainbow Hair On Instagram
- The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Freaknik, Racists, And More
- Draya Michele Gives Us Style Goals In A Lime Green Wrap Dress
- Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Honey Blonde Hair On Instagram
- Saweetie Turns Up The Heat In A Leather Ensemble
- Win Free Tickets to See Fantasia in Cleveland!
-
Everything You Missed at the New Edition: Legacy Tour in Cleveland!
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
VA Rapper EGYPXN Drops New Music Video Then Shoots Family
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
-
D.C. Woman Kidnaps Kids To Get Her Baby Daddy Attention
-
Pre-Register: OHFA Housing Seminar 2023