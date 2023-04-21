Cleveland State Professor Found Shot to Death in Hudson Home

CLOSE

It’s been reported that a professor at Cleveland State University was found shot to death in his home in Hudson. Police believe it to be an isolated incident and so far no arrests have been announced.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

Dr. Todd Alan Morgan, 41, was an assistant professor at the school. On Wednesday, April 19 he was found with multiple gunshot wounds at his house. He was also a graduate of CSU, and began working in the Department of Management in 2021.

CSU’s president Laura Bloomberg issued the following official statement:

“Todd was known in our CSU community as a kind, dedicated colleague and a skilled educator… He was well liked and respected by students, appreciated for his down-to-earth demeanor, and very well regarded by those who guided him in his own career. A two-time CSU alumnus, Todd returned to join our faculty in 2021. His general research focused on new product development, innovation and strategic orientations of the firm, and how they impact competitive advantage.

“I understand that the loss of a member of our community is difficult and will come as a shock, especially to those who knew and worked most closely with Todd. Please know that there are campus resources available to assist students, faculty and staff. Faculty and staff members may contact Impact as part of our Employee Assistance Program at 1.800.227.6007 for live and immediate assistance. Students may take advantage of free and confidential 24/7 counseling services via our Counseling Center by calling 216.687.2277. We are deeply saddened and sorry to have lost a talented educator, friend and co-worker in such a tragic manner. I join the entire CSU community in sending our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues.”

