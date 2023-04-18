Cleveland & Euclid: 2 Men Charged With 6 Robberies in 12 Days

CLOSE

Prosecutors claim that two men are responsible for recently committing a wide range of armed robberies in Cleveland and Euclid. They’ve both been indicted and will be scheduled to appear in court in the near future.

According to FOX 8, the two men committed six robberies over the span of just 12 days.

Xhyair Bennett, 20, and Errol Bankston, 18, have been charged with the crimes.

The robberies reportedly occurred between March 22 and April 3 and included local dollar stores and pharmacies.

It’s not clear how law enforcement caught up with the suspects and put the series of robberies to an end. It’s also not clear how much money the two stole.

