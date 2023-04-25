Rick Ross Offers Don Lemon A New Job At Wingstop

CLOSE

Yesterday everyone was shocked at the news that CNN’s 17 year veteran Don Lemon got handed a pink slip following his show Monday morning.

Although we don’t think you can keep that brother down, you know the old saying everybody wants to kick a brotha when he’s down, and that’s what it seems like Rick Ross is doing.

Rumors have been swirling that NewsNation wants both Don Lemon and also fired on the same day competitor now ex-FOX commentator Tucker Carlson. However Rick Ross has made an employment offer to Don Lemon to work at WingStop.

“I just found out Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. Damn, Don. But guess what? A brother’s got your back…We hiring at Wingstop, and for some reason, I believe you know what you doing with the lemon pepper wings. So man, just send over your résumé … I’ma make sure I get you in front of the right grill, brother. Stay solid, brother.” –Rick Ross

Take a look at the video below