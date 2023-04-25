Toni Braxton Had Heart Surgery Due To Lupus Complications

CLOSE

Living legend Toni Braxton has been through a lot in her life. She has been a champion for autism, dealt with the loss of a niece then her sister Traci Braxton all while keeping up with her music and acting career while battling her own health issue, an autoimmune disease, Lupus.

Lupus occurs when the immune system, which normally helps protect the body from infection and disease, attacks its own tissues. This attack causes inflammation, and in some cases permanent tissue damage, which can be widespread – affecting the skin, joints, heart, lung, kidneys, circulating blood cells, and brain.

Toni Braxton in an interview revealed her latest battle, that back in September she underwent a procedure after 80% of the main artery in her heart was blocked, as a result of her living with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), the most common form of lupus.

According to Toni Braxton:

“I found out that I needed a coronary stent. My left main coronary artery was 80% blocked. The doctors told me I could’ve had a massive heart attack, I would not have survived.”

The “Un-break My Heart” singer was hospitalized for a few days as she recovered, from having a stent inserted in her heart. Read More Here

Take a look and listen to Toni Braxton talk about the blessing of going to a doctors appoint that saved her life in the video below.