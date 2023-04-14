Everything You Missed at the New Edition: Legacy Tour in Cleveland!

CLOSE

The New Edition: Legacy Tour in Cleveland was fire! Scroll down to see our favorite pictures and videos from the show!

Last night (Thursday, April 13) legendary R&B group New Edition pulled up to Cleveland with a few friends. They put on an epic show in front of a packed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and gave fans a memorable night.

Special guest Tank opened up the show and, as you already probably know, was shirtless by the end of his scintillating performance!

After Tank, the crowd was pumped to see another OG group from back in the day hit the stage… Guy! Keith Sweat followed up next, crooning to classics in his distinctive baritone.

New Edition came out last and shut down Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with another classic show!