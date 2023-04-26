Al Sharpton Demanding Answers From CNN For Firing Don Lemon

CLOSE

CNN says they parted ways with Don Lemon, Don Lemon say’s he was fired. Tomato, tomatoe, what inquiring minds want to know is “WHY!?”

On Monday the story of CNN firing of Don Lemon had us all shocked. On Tuesday Rick Ross was kicking a brother while he was down, i.e. Don Lemon, offering him a jokey joke job at Wingstop. On Wednesday some people are not finding the firing of Don Lemon funny at all and one of those some people is no other than Reverend Al Sharpton and the Reverend is demanding some answers.

Reverend Al Sharpton is not pleased at all about CNN firing their 17 year veteran Don Lemon and he has released a statement demanding to know why CNN let him go right after Don Lemon’s Monday morning show.

“We are completely stunned at the termination of Don Lemon. Throughout his career, Don has been a superb journalist who was very open to the civil rights community on issues others wouldn’t touch. Don’s voice has been invaluable to the conversation of how we become a more just nation. With the health of our democracy undergoing perhaps its greatest test, we cannot afford to silence his voice. We would like to know what he alludes to when he said there are greater things at play, which is why we urge for a full explanation as to why he was let go in such a fashion.”

May the church say Amen!?