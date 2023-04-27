Tyrese Is Fighting Paying $636K For All The Dads In The Struggle

CLOSE

This story almost sounds like a remix to Jaheim’s smash hit Fabulous.

According to singer/actor Tyrese the child support struggle is real, although he can afford to pay what is allegedly owed, he is keeping up the good fight for all the dad’s everywhere.

Tyrese Gibson says he can pay the $636k, with $237k going for child support and $399k for his ex-wife’s lawyers, however Tyrese is singing ‘how you gonna act like that’ to the judge that he feels is playing him, and he’s going to keep fighting it in court.

Take a listen to Tyrese speak on ‘Cause you-N-I-T-why is all we need, To get are-E-S-P-E-see-T’ in the video below.