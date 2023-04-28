Brittney Griner Says She’ll Play Overseas Under One Condition

CLOSE

WNBA star Brittney Griner went to play overseas in Russia and was arrested and detained for allegedly having an illegal substance. After a long scary incarceration the US was able to get her back in a prisoner swap.

You would think that would be enough for Brittney Griner to never play overseas again in her life. However Brittney Griner held her first press conference today and she said that she would play overseas again for only one reason.

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner shared that she won’t play overseas again unless it’s for the Olympics after being held in Russian custody.

“I’m never going overseas to play again unless it’s to represent my country,” “The whole reason a lot of us go over is the pay gap … to support our families, to support ourselves. So I don’t knock any player that wants to go overseas.”

Take a listen to Brittney Griner’s emotional press conference below.