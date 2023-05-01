OHFA: Thinking of Buying a House?

CLOSE

If you’re thinking of buying a home for the first time, you may have questions about the process and wonder where to start. And, in today’s real estate market, it’s important to be prepared.

That’s where the Ohio Housing Finance Agency can help. Our staff understands that buying a home can be exciting and exhausting, and we’ve prepared five tips to help you start the home buying process. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or considering a second home, these tips can make the process a bit easier.

• Understand the Process – It’s important to understand the home buying process before you enter the market. Click here to watch a video about the basic steps of purchasing a home, including how to secure financing.

• Prepare For A Competitive Housing Market – The housing market continues to be competitive, so it is important to have your finances in order before buying a home.

• Find A Real Estate Agent – For first-time homebuyers, it’s important to have a Realtor® help you with the process. Learn more about the assistance a Realtor® can provide and find one in your area on the Ohio Association of Realtors website.

• Get Pre-Approved – The pre-approval process determines how much money you can borrow to purchase a home, and lets the seller know you are serious. It also may offer an advantage when purchasing a home. You can find an OHFA-approved lender and begin this process by clicking here.

• Utilize First-Time Homebuyer Resources – First-Time Homebuyers have opportunities to use programs that make home buying more affordable. At OHFA, we offer down payment assistance, mortgage tax credits, and interest rate discounts to first-time homebuyers.

OHFA partner lenders are ready to support homebuyers using our OHFA Homebuyer program, our Grants for Grads program, our 2% or 5% Down Payment Assistance program or any of our other products. In fact, homebuyers can combine our programs and receive even greater financial support.

If homeownership is not on your radar just yet, our homeownership guide offers tips and resources to help you prepare for the home buying process. OHFA programs are always available for eligible homebuyers across Ohio.

Are you ready to get started? Contact an OHFA-approved lender today!