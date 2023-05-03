Jermaine Dupri Say’s Freaknik Documentary Is Not What You Think

CLOSE

Aunties that were kickn’ it at Freaknik in the 80’s and 90’s, are different people now, and they are freaking out because they fear their Freaknik ways that was filmed on some random persons camcorder back then, might make onto the Hulu documentary stream. Not only that some even think that some that were victimized back then may suffer emotional trauma behind revisiting Atlanta’s most infamous street party, that was shut down in 1999.

Jermaine Dupri, the man behind the legendary project has sat down for an interview to ease the minds of those who want the documentary to go away.

“My vision of Freaknik is really a story about the South and Atlanta,” Instead, Jermaine Dupri says the film will showcase how Freaknik played a role in making Atlanta the Black epicenter that it is today. He says that many people who came from out of town for Freaknik stayed in the city. While “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” will focus heavily on the event’s influence. Although the documentary is not about the freak of picnic there will be some freak scenes.