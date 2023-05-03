Entertainment News

Poet Goes Viral After Claiming Beyonce’s Music Is Demonic

Published on May 3, 2023

Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - Houston

Source: Larry Busacca/PW / Getty

Everything these days is for the viral-ness of it all.  So it really shouldn’t come as a surprise that a social media poet, teacher, writer, and ‘disciple’, is going viral not so much for her spoken word but for the words she spoke, claiming that Beyonce’s music is demonic.

The social media poet that has gone viral is a woman named Jackie Hill Perry  who say’s that Beyonce’s music is impure.  Although Ms. Perry has probably disturbed ‘the bey-hive’, Beyonce’ isn’t the only one that she believes music is impure, she says ‘Toxic’ singer Kehlani’s music ticks her off too.

“I am angry that the powers that be in social media, and in culture, and in music, and in Beyonce’s music and Kehlani’s music […] like, I’m angry,” “That they’re really trying to convince us that all spiritualism is the same. And we have digested this impurity. We want so bad not to be legalistic that we actually become profane,”

Take a look at the video below

