South Euclid to Open ‘Food Truck Park’ on June 9

South Euclid has big plans for the summer, and tasty food trucks are at the center of all the festivities.
On June 9 South Euclid will launch its ‘Food Truck Park’, based in a city-owned lot behind the McDonald’s and CVS on Mayfield Road.
In addition to the various food trucks, residents will also be able to experience live music, booths from local non-profits, a fire pit, shaded eating areas, and even a big party to kick off the summer-long venue. The food and entertainment festival will run from June 9 to August 13.
The food truck park will be open during those 10 weeks from Thursday through Sunday. On Thursdays, it will be open from 5-10 p.m. for dinner service. Fridays and Saturdays there will be lunch service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner service from 5-10 p.m.
