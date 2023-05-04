South Euclid to Open ‘Food Truck Park’ on June 9

CLOSE

South Euclid has big plans for the summer, and tasty food trucks are at the center of all the festivities.

On June 9 South Euclid will launch its ‘Food Truck Park’, based in a city-owned lot behind the McDonald’s and CVS on Mayfield Road.

In addition to the various food trucks, residents will also be able to experience live music, booths from local non-profits, a fire pit, shaded eating areas, and even a big party to kick off the summer-long venue. The food and entertainment festival will run from June 9 to August 13.

The food truck park will be open during those 10 weeks from Thursday through Sunday. On Thursdays, it will be open from 5-10 p.m. for dinner service. Fridays and Saturdays there will be lunch service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner service from 5-10 p.m.

