Usher Gave Chris Brown A Birthday Party That Allegedly Went Left

Published on May 7, 2023

Just before the ‘Lovers & Friends’ festival in Las Vegas, where Usher holds Aa Residency, Usher gave a birthday party for stage-mate Chris Brown that allegedly went all the way left.

So as they say, what had happened was.

Usher gave a 34th birthday party for Breezy at Skate Rock City roller rink in Vegas which should have been a breeze.  The two were seen singing together all was good.  Then allegedly Chris Brown was trying to talk to Teyana Taylor, whom was in attendance, but allegedly wasn’t responding to CB.  Chris Brown supposedly got pissed and started yelling at her, Usher stepped in to try and deescalate the situation when the verbal aggression turned towards him which then turned physical.

All parties at the party have been quite about the alleged fight, however Usher performed at Lovers & Friends Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday night, following a reported fight with Chris Brown and he showed videos before his performance that he was unharmed.

Take a look at the video below

