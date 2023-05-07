Bronny Commits To USC Becoming First James To Go To College

CLOSE

Congratulations are in order, it has been reported that 18 year old LeBron James Jr. is going to be a Trojan man.

Like father, like son, however some paths are made to be walked differently.

The father LeBron James Sr. at 18 years old declared for the NBA draft fresh out of high school with the dreams of becoming one of the greatest NBA players of all time. The son, Bronny James, with similar aspirations as his father has chosen the path of committing to play college basketball at USC.

Many in the sports world have been speculating on what the 2023 four-star guard number 19 recruit, Bronny James would do. Would he go straight to the NBA or go to colleges and if so where?

Bronny made his official commitment announcement via his Instagram that he will become a Trojan man at USC.

LeBron James congratulated his son Bronny on becoming the first James to attend college.

