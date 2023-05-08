East Cleveland Police Offering $5,000 Reward For Shooting Info

East Cleveland police are offering $5,000 in reward money for information on a deadly shooting.
Sunday evening, around 7 p.m., East Cleveland police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car on Lakefront Drive. He was later pronounced dead after being taken to University Hospital.
According to FOX 8, anyone with information is asked to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau. If they information provided leads to an arrest then the tip could net you $5000. Their phone number is (216) 681-2162.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
