Student Pepper Sprays Teacher For Taking Her Cellphone

CLOSE

A discussion needs to be had. How do we fix these problems of not only mass shootings but students attacking their teachers? Do we send our children to school to learn? Or are they their just to get out of parents hair for a few hours a day?

Schools have rules but somewhere along the line students are attacking their teachers for not wanting to obey them, and thinks it’s okay.

A video has gone viral of a student pepper spraying her teacher because the teacher confiscated her cell phone. Allegedly according to the New York Post, the female student allegedly used her phone for “texting and Googling answers for her schoolwork,”. The video shows other students laughing and joking before following the female student and teacher into the hallway, where she attempts to get the phone.

What’s even worse in the midst of the need for school teachers these days, this same teacher two months ago got punched in the face by a different student for taking a students phone for allegedly cheating on a test with it,”.

Take a look at the video below.