Missing Ohio Teenager Found in Mexico

17-year-old Kaitlyn Coones went missing from Canton nearly a month ago. Her family reported her as an endangered missing child to the Canton Police Department on April 11.
After nearly four weeks of searching, Coones was just recovered. She was found in Mexico with 33-year-old Jonathan Jones.
Jones himself is a fugitive wanted by the Woods County Sheriff’s Department for pandering obscene material and child endangerment.
The nature of their relationship is unclear at this time.
Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their report, [click here].
