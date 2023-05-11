The Bijou Star Files: Busta And Janet’s 25th Reunion Was Fire

CLOSE

BUSTA RHYMES 25-YEAR REUNION WITH JANET SUBLIME… What It Had to Be!!!

Busta Rhymes says a highly-anticipated reunion with Janet Jackson for their 1998 song together was well worth the wait — and right on time too … almost like it was divine!

RIHANNA BABY BOY NAMED AFTER WU-TANG CLAN MEMBER… RZA Athelston Mayers

Rihanna's baby boy ain't nothing to mess with … because she and A$AP Rocky named their first child after a famous member of the Wu-Tang Clan!!!

PHOENIX MERCURY WYCLEF PERFORMING AT GRINER’S FIRST HOME GAME Since Release From Russia

Brittney Griner's just days away from returning to the WNBA court — and anticipation is at an all-time high for Mercury fans — but the pot is about to get a little sweeter … 3x Grammy winner Wyclef Jean will be performing a special halftime show in honor of BG's homecoming!

BEYONCÉ KICKS OFF ‘RENAISSANCE’ TOUR

Beyoncé's highly-anticipated "Renaissance" world tour is officially off and running, and the first stop in Sweden is packed with a ton of surprises!!!

HENRY RUGGS WILL SPEND 3-10 YEARS IN PRISON… After Judge Accepts Plea Deal

Tina Tintor's family released a statement following Wednesday's hearing … saying, "Today, like every day, we remember Tina and Max, and how they were taken from us that fateful night.

LICKING ICE CREAM COUPLE DRAGGED FOR IN-STORE SHENANIGANS… Keep That Trend Dead!!!

Two ice-cold lovebirds are currently getting dragged through the mud after bringing back an infamous and dangerous social media trend that left a bad taste in people's mouths.

SHAKIRA FANS COLLECTIVELY FREAKING OUT …Over Report Tom Cruise Is Into Her!!!

Tom Cruise apparently wants to court Shakira in what could be a new romance — but her fans are having a hilarious reaction to the news … STAY THE HELL AWAY!!!

KIM KARDASHIAN NO, I’M NOT DATING A LAKER …I’m Just a Big Fan!!!

Kim Kardashian has become a fixture, and maybe even a good luck charm, at the recent Los Angeles Lakers playoff games — and while there's plenty of speculation as to her motivation in going — we've got some answers.

GEORGE SANTOS INDICTMENT’S A ‘WITCH HUNT,’ Y’ALL …Deflects To Biden, Family

Rep. George Santos came out swinging during a press conference Wednesday — this on the heels of him being arrested … and he says he'll fight this case, which he calls a "witch hunt."

DONALD TRUMP GOES NUCLEAR ON E. JEAN CARROLL, JUDGE …After Losing $5 Million Jury Sexual Abuse Verdict

Donald Trump ripped into his perceived enemies Tuesday night after a jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation in the E. Jean Carroll civil trial.

GEORGIA BULLDOGS DECLINE WHITE HOUSE VISIT… ‘Not Feasible’

The University of Georgia football team is bucking tradition … electing not to go to the White House after winning its second consecutive national championship in January.

Nigeria Boat Tragedy Reportedly Leaves 15 Children Dead

A tragedy in northwestern Nigeria has reportedly resulted in 15 children losing their lives. Nearly two dozen others were also involved in the incident, though they were ultimately found alive.

Ice-T Speaks On Approaching Fatherhood Differently With His Youngest Child: ‘It’s A Beautiful Thing’

With a 7-year-old daughter to keep up with, Ice-T, 65, is still on full-time daddy duty. In fact, he says he shares a special bond with his youngest child, Chanel.

Montreal University Set To Offer Dave Chappelle Course: ‘I’m Writing My Syllabus Right Now’

Students at a university in Montreal, Canada, will soon get the opportunity to take an academic course on the one-and-only Dave Chappelle.

LisaRaye Defends Chris Brown After His Alleged Altercations With Usher & Teyana Taylor

LisaRaye is sharing her thoughts on the alleged altercations between Chris Brown and fellow artists Usher and Teyana Taylor.

Utah Widow Who Wrote A Children’s Book About Grief Is Charged With Murder Of Her Husband

A 33-year-old Utah widow has been charged with the murder of her husband.

Woman Who Went Viral After Pouring Boiling Water On Her Friend Accused Of Sleeping With Her Boyfriend Is Sentenced To 3 Years

A U.K. woman who previously went viral for pouring boiling water on her friend — who she accused of sleeping with her boyfriend —has now been sentenced to three years in prison.

Baby Born From Three People’s DNA Is The First In The United Kingdom

A baby is the first in the United Kingdom to be born using three people's DNA via an alternate form of in-vitro fertilization.

Florida Parents Sue McDonalds After A Chicken Nugget Reportedly Burned Their Four-Year-Old Daughter

McDonald's and one of its franchisees are being sued by a Florida family after a hot chicken nugget reportedly burned a four-year-old girl.

Lionel Richie Says His Secrets For Staying Young Are Water, Good Sleep, and Sex

Lionel Richie revealed his secrets for maintaining his youthful looks throughout the decades after his performance at King Charles' celebratory concert on Sunday.

Jamie Foxx’s Inner Circle Is Reportedly ‘Hoping For The Best’ But ‘Preparing For The Worst’ As Actor Remains Hospitalized

Jamie Foxx's close friends and family are reportedly holding out hope the actor will make a full recovery but is also preparing "for the worst."

Disney+ And Hulu Are Merging Into One Streaming Service

Disney will roll out a single streaming app with programming from Hulu and Disney+ by the end of this year.

Florida Substitute Teacher Arrested and Charged With Child Abuse for Allegedly Letting 7th Grader Hit Her Vape [Video]

A Florida substitute teacher has been charged with child abuse after she allegedly allowed a seventh-grade student to take a hit off her vape pen because she "wanted to fit in."

Doja Cat Says Last Two Albums ‘Were Cash-Grabs and Y’all Fell for It,’ Changes Upcoming Project’s Title [Photos]

Doja Cat sensationally called her last two albums cash-grabbing stunts.

Diddy & Jermaine Dupri’s Verzuz Battle Has NOT Been Confirmed, Despite Recent Reports

We hope you haven't finalized your outfit for the highly-anticipated Diddy and Jermaine Dupri Verzuz Battle just yet.

Master P Shows Support Of Mystikal, Calls For Rapper To Be Released From Jail Following Rape Charge

Looks like Mystikal definitely has at least one person rooting for him amid his current legal troubles.

