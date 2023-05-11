Tortured Woman, Wrapped in Plastic, Found on West Side Cleveland Porch

CLOSE

A 60-year-old woman was found stabbed, tortured, and wrapped in plastic on a residential porch on Cleveland’s west side.

Dalontay R. Edmond-Geiger Sr., 31, is accused of the heinous act and is due in court Monday. He faces felony counts of attempted murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, and other crimes.

She was discovered at Edmond-Geiger’s house near E. 97th Street and Henley Court in Cleveland

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

That day, Edmond-Geiger drove the 60-year-old woman to his home near West 97th Street and Henley Court in Cleveland, according to the release. There, he assaulted her, stabbed her in the arm, zip-tied her hands and tortured her.

Edmond-Geiger was carrying an AK-47 rifle, despite having been barred from carrying firearms after his 2013 robbery conviction in Allen County, according to the indictment.

Police were called to the residence to perform a welfare check. While talking with Edmond-Geiger, one of them noticed moans coming from the porch. It was at that point that they discovered the tortured woman.

Here’s to hoping she achieves full recovery.

