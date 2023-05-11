Master P Is Standing By Mystikal Whose Facing Life For Rape

CLOSE

Master P said ‘he got the hook up, holla if you hear me’, unfortunately Master P doesn’t have a hook up to help rapper Mystikal, who is facing a life sentence for rape, but he can holla on stage for support for Mystical to be set free.

During a recent performance at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas, the No Limit Records founder, Master P, shouted out his collaborator and suggested he should be released. “Free Mystikal!” he said during the performance, which saw him play various Mystikal tracks including “Shake Ya Ass” and “Here I Go.” “Y’all get your hands up for my dawg,”

Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is accused of raping a woman he has reportedly known for more than 20 years. Mystical is a lifetime registered sex offender, following his conviction for sexual battery after assaulting his hairstylist in 2003.

