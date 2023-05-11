Entertainment News

Master P Is Standing By Mystikal Whose Facing Life For Rape

Published on May 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLOSE

Source: Ivan Apfel / Getty

Master P said ‘he got the hook up, holla if you hear me’, unfortunately Master P doesn’t have a hook up to help rapper Mystikal, who is facing a life sentence for rape, but he can holla on stage for support for Mystical to be set free.

During a recent performance at the Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas, the No Limit Records founder, Master P, shouted out his collaborator and suggested he should be released. “Free Mystikal!” he said during the performance, which saw him play various Mystikal tracks including “Shake Ya Ass” and “Here I Go.” “Y’all get your hands up for my dawg,”

Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is accused of raping a woman he has reportedly known for more than 20 years.   Mystical is a lifetime registered sex offender, following his conviction for sexual battery after assaulting his hairstylist in 2003.

What are your thoughts on Master P’s support of Mystical?  See video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

RELATED TAGS

Master P Mystikal

More from 93.1 WZAK
Close