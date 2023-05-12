Pras Allegedly Suing 50 Cent And Kyrie Irving For Defamation

CLOSE

Allegedly Grammy award winning Fugee member Pras had donated over a $1 million dollars of Jho Low’s money to Barack Obama’s campaign in 2012 but said that the money came from several donors. Pras was later indicted and refused the plea deal. His attorneys said Pras was being used as scapegoat and because he turned down the plea deal the government has upped the ante.

Prakazrel Michel AKA Praz was eventually found guilty in federal court in Washington of 10 criminal counts related to an international conspiracy to help Malaysian businessman Jho Low and the Chinese government gain access to US officials.

Now it’s being reported according to the Los Angeles Times, Pras is suing 50 Cent and Kyrie Irving for calling him an FBI informant and using defamatory words like “rat.” On Wednesday Pras’ attorney Attorney David Kenner sent notification letters to representatives for 50 Cent and Kyrie, making them aware of the lawsuit. Included in the alleged lawsuit is The publication Rolling Stone who also referred to Pras as “an informal FBI informant,” but later redacted that part of the story, changing it to say he “voluntarily met with FBI agents.” “Any suggestion of Pras being an “informant” or “rat” is entirely false and without merit.

Pras is accusing 50 Cent and Kyrie Irving of defaming him on social media by calling him a “rat” and “FBI informant”, putting Pras’ life at risk.

Pras told TMZ:

“Look, I was never in the past, present or future an FBI or a CIA informant,”

The alleged negative condemnation of Pras came when he testified in his trial.

