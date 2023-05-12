The Bijou Star Files: AI Has Meek Mill Freaked Out

CLOSE

Meek Mill Freaked Out by AI-Generated Song Resurrecting His Late Father

Meek Mill took to Twitter to share a clip of a rap song from his dad, which was created by an AI app. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN LOOK-ALIKE WOMAN ARRESTED IN HER DEATH …Allegedly Gave Butt Injections without License

There’s an arrest in the death of OnlyFans Model, and Kim Kardashian look-alike, Christina Ashten Gourkani — a woman who allegedly administered butt injections in a hotel room is in police custody. Read More

ICE CREAM LICKERS FAKED THE WHOLE THING FOR CLOUT Cops Say They Bought The Tub They Licked

Tequan Hines took to Instagram and confirmed that both he and Asia did, in fact, buy the ice cream. He showed off the almost empty container to his followers and stated it was all one big prank. Read More

Young Thug Reportedly Released From Hospital After Falling Ill Before Court Hearing (Video)

Young Thug has reportedly been released from an Atlanta hospital after having fallen ill before a court proceeding on Thursday. Read More

Let ‘Em Know! Internet Reacts To Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu Ensuring News Anchor Pronounces Her Name Correctly

British-Nigerian lawyer and activist Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu recently went viral over her interaction with news anchor Dawn Neesom on Jeremy Vine, a United Kingdom-based TV program. Read More

Robert De Niro Shares First Image, Name Of His ‘Planned’ Seventh Child

Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen wasted no time revealing the first image and name of the 79-year-old actor’s newborn seventh child, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, who they say was planned. Read More

Mom Of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Virginia Teacher Breaks Silence, Says Son Has ADHD (Video)

The mother of the 6-year-old Virginia boy who reportedly shot his first-grade teacher is attributing his actions to an ADHD diagnosis while at the same time taking responsibility for the shooting, according to Good Morning America. Read More

Bandman Kevo and Andrew Caldwell Open Up About Male Plastic Surgery

They call it the “daddy do-over,” and statistics show that more and more men are going under the knife despite the widespread stigma against male plastic surgery. Read More

‘The Last Dance’ Producer Reportedly Filming LeBron James for Potential Documentary

The docuseries ‘The Last Dance’ followed Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty on their final championship run in the 1997-98 season. Read More

Elon Musk Says He’s Hired His Replacement for Twitter CEO: ‘She Will Be Starting in [About] 6 Weeks’

The Twitter CEO/troll shared the news months after he announced his tentative resignation from the position. Musk will now transition into new roles. Read More

ABC Announces New ‘GMA3’ Hosts Following Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Affair Firing

ABC announced the new co-anchors for GMA3 on Thursday following the firing of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ earlier this year. Read More

Daniel Penny, Man Who Put Jordan Neely in Fatal Chokehold, Will Be Charged

Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old man who put Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a subway car in New York City will reportedly be charged this week. Read More

Ice Spice Owns Her Masters and Publishing, Has No ‘Traditional A&R’

When preparing to ink her first major record deal, Ice Spice entered negotiations with a strong team and an even stronger set of demands. Read More

Six People Stung to Death by Killer Bees After Bus Crashes Into Hives

Six people have been killed by bees in Nicaragua after a bus crashed into a ravine and hit several beehives, unleashing the deadly swarms on the passengers. Read More

Pras to Sue 50 Cent and Kyrie Irving for Defamation Over Being Called a ‘Rat’ and ‘FBI Informant’

Pras has started the process of suing for defamation over statements made in connection with his conspiracy case conviction. Read More

Man Who Inspired “White Boy Rick” Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend in Argument About Him Saying Another Woman’s Name During Sex

Richard Wershe Jr., also known as “White Boy Rick,” has been arrested in connection to an alleged assault against a woman at a Florida condominium. Read More

Wendy’s Offering 1 Cent Burgers for National Hamburger Day

For National Hamburger Month and National Hamburger Day (which falls on May 28), Wendy’s is dishing out tasty bargains throughout the entire month of May. Read More

Method Man Details Why He “Intentionally” Chose Not To Watch Hulu’s Wu-Tang Series: “I Did Not Want To Mess With Their Process” [Audio]

Despite being one of the most identifiable MCs in the Wu-Tang Clan, Method Man recently disclosed that he hasn’t viewed a single episode of Hulu’s series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Read More

CDC Investigating Possible Resurgence of Monkeypox Amid Dozens of New Cases in the U.S.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that it is investigating new mpox (monkeypox) cases across the country, less than a month after officials said new infections had slowed to zero. Read More

Spotify Begins Removing AI-Generated Tracks From Its Platform

Spotify has announced the removal of AI-generated music created by Boomy from its platform. Additionally, the company is taking steps to ensure that any streams of this content are not a part of royalty calculations. Read More

The U.K. Has Welcomed Its First “Three-Parent Babies”

A breakthrough in technology has now allowed “three-parent babies” to be created using the combined DNA of three people. Read More

TurboTax Sending Out Checks to Users as Part of $141 Million Settlement For Falsely Advertising Free Tax Services

Millions of TurboTax users are entitled to automatic compensation as part of a massive settlement. Read More

Nick Cannon Says He Ends Up In Bed With Whichever Baby Mama Calls Him That Day

It looks like Nick Cannon is continuing to have his way with the mothers of his children. The “Wild N Out” creator recently sat down with the Los Angeles Times. Read More

Missouri Man Says American Airlines Lost His Suitcase With $26,000 Prosthetic Leg Inside, But Only Reimbursed Him $600

A nightmare experience with American Airlines has left Michael Williams, a St. Louis man, without his prosthetic leg. Williams claims that the airline lost his prosthetic leg during a flight from Indianapolis to Charlotte in 2020 and refused to reimburse him for its replacement. Read More

Florida Removes Black Lives Matter And George Floyd Content From Textbooks

Florida has removed all social justice content regarding Black Lives Matter and George Floyd from social studies textbooks. Read More

Social Media Defends Beyonce Over Complaints She Wasn’t Dancing Enough At Her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Concert Due To Alleged Foot Surgery

Despite delivering a stellar show on the opening night of her Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday, Beyonce is already facing backlash for her lack of dancing throughout the concert. Read More

Ava DuVernay, Warner Bros. TV End Overall Deal

Ava DuVernay has opted to end her overall deal with Warner Bros. TV following the conclusion of her five-year deal. Read More

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Bond Set at $90,000

Hernandez Govan, the alleged mastermind behind Young Dolph’s death, got his bond set to $90,000. Read More

T.I., Tiny & OMG Girlz Appear At Court For Retrial Against Toy Makers Who Allegedly Stole & Profited Off The Likeness Of The Former Girl Group

The case of the OMG Girlz versus the OMG Dolls is back in session. Read More

Keke Palmer Denies Reports That Her Net Worth Is $7.5M: ‘Do Not Look At Those’

Keke Palmer is setting the record straight about how much she’s worth…well sort of. Read More

Blogger Nosey Heaux Asks Judge To Dismiss Nicki Minaj’s Defamation Lawsuit Over Drug Accusations & ‘Vile’ Comments About Her Son

It looks like the drama between Nicki Minaj and blogger Nosey Heaux is far from over. Read More

Jonathan Majors — Disney Reportedly Preparing To Recast Actor In The Marvel Cinematic Universe Due To His Ongoing Legal Issues

Will Jonathan Majors remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Read More

Adidas To Sell Leftover Yeezy Inventory & Donate Proceeds To Charity After Cutting Ties w/ Kanye West Over Antisemitic Remarks

Yeezy fans will get a chance to purchase some of their favorite items once more. Read More

