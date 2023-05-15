Jamie and Corinne Foxx Hosting A New Show ‘We Are Family’

CLOSE

Corinne Foxx kept fans informed and solicited prayers when her famous father the multifaceted Jamie Foxx was hospitalized from a medical emergency. Jamie Foxx later on took to social media to give fans an encouraging update along with a thank you for their prayers. Then allegedly a source close to the family put news out that the Foxx’s family was preparing for the worse as he was not getting better allegedly. After scared prayers went up on social media Corinne Foxx posted a message saying her dad was good at home and that he even had even played pickleball.

Some social media sleuths aren’t buying it. To be honest once prayers is given every dirty detail is not required.

But what is our business is the news that the father, daughter commercial tag team, Jamie and Corinne Foxx, are hosting a new show ‘We Are Family’.

According to a report, the Foxx’s, Jamie and Corinne, will be hosting a guessing game show series premiering in 2024, We Are Family, on FOX, showcasing non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member. We Are Family will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed.

Now that is good news to share.