Gabrielle Union Shares That She And Dwyane Wade Split The Bills

In 1999 Destiny Child’s ‘Bills, Bills, Bills’ became their first number one single that was nominated for two Grammys, while becoming an anthem for single women across the world. But in 2023 actress Gabrielle Union is revealing that ‘Bills, Bills, Bills’ wasn’t her theme song, because as of right now, if she isn’t working some people aren’t eating.

Can you pay my bills? Can you pay my telephone bills? Do you pay my automo’ bills? If you did then maybe we could chill. I don’t think you do…♫

Recently in an interview Gabrielle Union spoke about her financial anxiety and how she and her former NBA star, husband, Dwyane Wade splitting the bills 50/50 helps with that anxiety 100%.

“It’s weird to say I’m head of household because in this household, we split everything 50/50,” “I have more responsibilities for my money,” “I get nervous if a movie doesn’t open, am I gonna have enough to hold everyone up?” and if she doesn’t work, “somebody ain’t gone’ eat.”

Gabrielle Union has enjoyed a long career as an actress and has earned millions of her own since her career began in 1993. Her first role was an uncredited extra on an episode of Family Matters.

