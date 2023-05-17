Beyoncé Teases New Haircare Line

CLOSE

Renaissance is a French word meaning “rebirth.” Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance Tour’ has kicked off and now she is rebirthing something other than music.

Beyonce’ Instagram with over 300 million followers flows like a futuristic version of Vogue, with barely any unprofessional photography on it. Queen Bey, Beyonce’, has got the ‘Bey Hive’ buzzing when she took to her Instagram to posts and tease her latest venture, a haircare line.

Do you want your hair to be like Beyonce’, using your own hair?

Beyonce’ open up her uncaptioned carousal post of a picture her doing her own hair, then moves to Blue Ivey getting her hair done with the last image telling the story behind the tease, before the destiny, before the glamour.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating,”

Take a look at Beyonce’s post below.