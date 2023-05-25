Ohio Firefighter Quits, Caught Stealing Pokémon Cards From Walmart

A firefighter in Ohio has resigned after being accused of stealing $85 worth of Pokémon cards from a local Walmart.
Chase Green, 27 in Sandusky, allegedly stole 3 boxes of collectible trading cards on May 19. While checking out in the self checkout line, Green is accused of disguising his purchase by scanning the barcode of packs of gum – instead of the cards. He was caught by security cameras.
He later asked the officer who stopped him, “if this would be on his record because he was worried about losing his job.”
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
From FOX 8:
Green pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Sandusky Municipal Court on Monday, May 22, court records show.
Green, who was hired onto the city fire department in March 2022, was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, fire Chief Mario D’Amico said Thursday.
He resigned from the fire department on Wednesday.
