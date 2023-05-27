LSU Women’s Basketball Star Speaks After Fainting At The WH

CLOSE

After a spectacular college woman’s basketball season that brought women’s basketball to the forefront, filled with many stars, ending with a Cinderella story and viral what not. The winners, LSU women’s basketball team, of the 2023 division I NCAA championship finally made it to the White House to receives their due recognition. However the viral scene from the highest victory platform wasn’t because of the Bayou Barbie but when an a freshman LSU star fainted mid speech from President Joe Biden.

Forward Sa’Myah Smith, collapsed midway through congratulatory remarks from President Joe Biden in the East Room and received medical attention before being helped out of the room in a wheelchair.

According to President Joe Biden,

“This is not the first time it has happened,” “White House guests have fainted in the past and required a checkup at a doctor’s office built into the executive mansion.”

Sa’Myah Smith spoke with WBRZ’s Michael Cauble from the White House later on, too, and confirmed that she was feeling much better. While she didn’t remember much from the ceremony or the incident itself, Smith did receive a special signed basketball. (see video below)

