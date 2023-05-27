Entertainment News

Congratulations Bronny James Is Officially A High School Graduate

Published on May 27, 2023

While fans are worried about whether or not LeBron James is retiring after The Los Angeles Lakers have officially fell short of the 2023 NBA Championship.  King James, right now, at this particular moment was worried about attending his son Bronny’s High School graduation and doing what most parents do, sit there and try not to cry or start yelling when they call your Childs name because the staff asked everyone to hold their applause until the end.

Congratulations are in order as Bronny James has officially walked the stage at Sierra Canyon High School, moving his tassel to the other side of his cap while holding on to his diploma like a basketball, while the whole James Gang watched on.

LeBron James Jr. AKA Bronny will be furthering his education as well as his basketball career at USC in the fall.

Take a look at the video below.

Bronny James LeBron James

