Blue Ivy Rips Up The Stage With Beyonce’ At ‘Renaissance Tour’

Like mother, like daughter. You couldn’t believe that Blue Ivy would not be able to carry the torch with the gene’s of one of the greatest rappers of all time, Jay-Z, and one of the greatest performers, Beyonce’.

As the highly attended and talked about ‘Renaissance Tour’ continues, it made a stop in Paris with special guest Blue Ivy join her mother, Beyonce’, to rip up the stage.

The fans lost it Friday night in Paris, 11 year old Blue Ivy was brought out on stage during the 32-time Grammy winner, Beyonce’s, performance of “MY POWER,” busting out the difficult choreography alongside the rest of the backup dancers, with her proud papa Jay-Z in the audience watching.

Take a look at the video below.