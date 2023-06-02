Diddy’s Daughters Make Their Debut In High Fashion V Magazine

CLOSE

Like mother like daughter but in the case of twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James and sister Chance, it’s more like, like father like daughter.

Mr. Bad Boy himself, Diddy, has been known for stepping on the town in severely high fashion, while beautiful late Kim Porter was known as Diddy’s ex but her profession was actress/model and evidently the fashion side of them has trickled down to their twins 16 year old D’Lila Star and Jessie James and their 17 year old sister Chance (mother is Sarah Chapman).

Congratulations are in order as the Combs sisters are carrying the family torch.

Diddy shared a video on his Instagram page of his daughters, D’Lila Star, Jessie James and Chance, making their debut in a high fashion magazine, V Magazine, featuring Hailey Bailey on the cover with Diddy’s daughters gracing the inside of the issue.

