The Bijou Star Files: Bobby Shmurda Denounces Hip-Hop

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 8, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Bobby Shmurda Denounces Hip-Hop, Says He No Longer Wants to be Labeled a Rapper: “It’s Endangering”

Bobby Shmurda may be distancing himself from rap in the near future, calling out the genre for its negative impacts on kids. Read More

CNN FIRES CEO CHRIS LICHT

Chris Licht‘s gamble on Donald Trump has come up snake eyes — CNN is pulling the plug on his term as CEO. Read More

DON LEMON DON’T BE SURPRISED BY POSSIBLE CNN RETURN After Chris Licht Firing

Don Lemon might be able to make a return to CNN after the firing of former CEO Chris Licht… as folks in Don’s world would not be surprised if the network reaches out in the near future. Read More

TUPAC GETS STAR ON WALK OF FAME …Sister Gives Teary Tribute

Late rap icon Tupac Shakur has officially been honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame … and the occasion brought out his fam, friends and everlasting supporters. Read More

BLUEFACE ARRESTED IN COURT Cops Say He’s Involved In Vegas Robbery

Blueface is in hot water with the law yet again, this time showing up to court for one issue and getting arrested for another … after police claim he was involved in an alleged robbery. Read More

ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP AJIKE OWENS SHOOTING WAS MURDER …Says Manslaughter Charge Too Light

The white woman who shot and killed her Black neighbor — a mother of 4 — is getting off easy when it comes to charges … so says attorney Ben Crump and the victim’s mother, who both say race is very much a factor. Read More

MLB POSTPONES YANKEES & PHILLIES GAMES… Over Wildfire Smoke

The MLB just postponed the Yankees vs White Sox game over the air quality. The league also said it’s rescheduling the Phillies vs. Tigers game at Citizens Bank Park too. Read More

New York City, Delaware, And Pennsylvania Hit By Historic Levels Of Smog Due To Canadian Wildfires

Historic levels of smog are hitting cities around North America due to ongoing Canadian wildfires, according to reports. Read More

JUSTIN BIEBER DAD POSTS OFFENSIVE LGBTQ MESSAGE …’Thank A Straight Person’

Jeremy Bieber just offered up a half-assed apology, writing, “Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters.” Read More

TUPAC’S DAD ‘DEAR MAMA,’ THE SONG & DOCUSERIES Break My Heart 💔!!!

Tupac Shakur‘s biological father Billy Garland is revealing he initially hated his late son’s classic tribute “Dear Mama,” because Pac labeled him a “coward” … and told the world he was dead when he’s clearly alive. Read More

Security First: Atlanta Rideshare Company Allows People To Travel With Armed Drivers

With crime rates rising in Atlanta and shootings dominating headlines on a near-weekly basis, one rideshare app based out of Dunwoody, Georgia, allows people to hire armed drivers. Read More

Make America Commute Again? Martha Stewart Says Remote Work Is Sending Our Country ‘Down The Drain’

Martha Stewart is making her stance on remote work clear, and the 81-year-old says she’s on a “rampage” to get people back in the office. Read More

Prosecutors Seek 13-Year Sentence For Tory Lanez, Say He Used ‘Campaign Of Misinformation’ To ‘Re-Traumatize’ Megan Thee Stallion

Now that prosecutors have called for Tory Lanez to receive a longer prison term over his “high level of callousness” against Megan Thee Stallion, they’re urging the judge to sentence him to 13 years behind bars. Read More

Mary J. Blige Reflects On Owing ‘Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars In Taxes’ During Marriage To Ex-Husband

Mary J. Blige is getting transparent about her previous financial ordeals. Read More

Manager For Wendy Williams Reacts To Kevin Hunter Jr.’s Concerns: ‘Taking Advantage Of Her…To Get What?’

Will Selby is shutting down Kevin Hunter Jr.‘s allegations about his mother’s team being opportunistic with her misfortune in health and wealth. Read More

Whew! Shannon Sharpe Slams Ja Morant For Lack of Accountability After Toy Gun Report

Shannon Sharpe is not playing with Ja Morant! The Undisputed host is sounding off once again on the basketball star’s reckless actions and let’s just say the former athlete is not letting up! Read More

Chris Paul Says His Daughter Gets Bullied At School Because He Hasn’t Won An NBA Championship

Chris Paul has opened up about his daughter being bullied at school because he has never won an NBA championship. Read More

Former Florida State University Football Star Travis Rudolph Found Not Guilty Of Murder & Attempted Murder

Former Florida State University star Travis Rudolph has been found not guilty on all counts after standing trial for murder and three counts of attempted murder. Read More

50 Cent Finds Himself Upside Down Again in ‘Expend4bles’ Trailer f/ Megan Fox, Sylvester Stallone, More

Fif and Fox are joining the franchise led by Sly, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. Read More

82-Year-Old Weed Dealer With 24 Past Convictions Given ‘Very Last Warning’ by Judge

The 82-year-old man was shown mercy by the judge due to his situation. Per reports, the man has health issues and was selling weed to boost his income. Read More

ABC To Air One-Hour TV Special on Aaliyah

ABC News announced that they would be airing a one-hour special in honor of the late Aaliyah. Read More

T.I. Scores Minor Win In Lawsuit Against Woman Who Claimed He Held Her At Gunpoint

Thanks to a California judge, T.I.’s protracted legal battle against Sabrina Peterson, his wife’s former friend who claimed in a 2021 lawsuit that the rapper harassed her and held her at gunpoint, appears to be coming to an end. Read More

Ex-Doctor Tries To Have Wife Killed Again After Serving Prison Time For The First Failed Murder-for-Hire Plot

A former New York doctor decided to spin the block one last time on his wife after failing to have her killed during his initial murder-for-hire plot. Read More

Anita Baker Slams Critics Over Rumored Luther Vandross, Maxwell, And Babyface Beefs

Anita Baker is setting the record straight. Read More

Exclusive: Rohan Marley Denies Harassment & Wrongful Termination Claims From Ex-Employee: ‘She’s A Horrible Person’

Rohan Marley — son of Bob Marley — is setting the record straight surrounding recent claims that he harassed and wrongfully terminated an ex-employee. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am